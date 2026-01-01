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Yang Ju-mi
Yang Ju-mi Yang Ju-mi
Kinoafisha Persons Yang Ju-mi

Yang Ju-mi

Yang Ju-mi

Actor type
Action hero, Thriller hero

Popular Films

The Old Woman with the Knife 6.3
The Old Woman with the Knife (2025)

Filmography

The Old Woman with the Knife 6.3
The Old Woman with the Knife Pa-gwa
Action, Crime, Thriller 2025, South Korea
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