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Filmography
Yang Ju-mi
Yang Ju-mi
Kinoafisha
Persons
Yang Ju-mi
Yang Ju-mi
Yang Ju-mi
Actor type
Action hero
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
6.3
The Old Woman with the Knife
(2025)
Filmography
6.3
The Old Woman with the Knife
Pa-gwa
Action, Crime, Thriller
2025, South Korea
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