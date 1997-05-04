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Filmography
Nicolas Prattes
Nicolas Prattes
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nicolas Prattes
Nicolas Prattes
Nicolas Prattes
Date of Birth
4 May 1997
Age
29 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Romantic hero
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.9
All the Flowers
(2022)
0.0
Crazy About You
(2024)
Filmography
Crazy About You
Drama, Romantic, Detective
2024, Brazil
7.9
All the Flowers
Romantic
2022, Brazil
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