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Nicolas Prattes Nicolas Prattes
Kinoafisha Persons Nicolas Prattes

Nicolas Prattes

Nicolas Prattes

Date of Birth
4 May 1997
Age
29 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Romantic hero, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

All the Flowers 7.9
All the Flowers (2022)
Crazy About You 0.0
Crazy About You (2024)

Filmography

Crazy About You
Crazy About You
Drama, Romantic, Detective 2024, Brazil
All the Flowers 7.9
All the Flowers
Romantic 2022, Brazil
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