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Filmography
Margarita Shersh
Margarita Shersh
Kinoafisha
Persons
Margarita Shersh
Margarita Shersh
Margarita Shersh
Actor type
Romantic actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
4.9
Roman s togo sveta
(2025)
0.0
Ya tebe nerovnya
(2025)
0.0
Lyubov po prinuzhdeniyu
(2025)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Romantic
Year
All
2026
2025
2024
All
6
Films
1
TV Shows
5
Actress
6
Gorkij shokolad
Romantic, Drama
2026, Russia
Cvetochnoe ozero
Romantic, Drama
2026, Russia
Ya tebe nerovnya
Romantic,
2025, Russia
Lyubov po prinuzhdeniyu
Romantic,
2025, Russia
4.9
Roman s togo sveta
Comedy
2025, Russia
Watch trailer
Vse sredstva horoshi
Drama, Romantic,
2024, Russia
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