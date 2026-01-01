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Margarita Shersh
Margarita Shersh Margarita Shersh
Kinoafisha Persons Margarita Shersh

Margarita Shersh

Margarita Shersh

Actor type
Romantic actress, Dramatic actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Roman s togo sveta 4.9
Roman s togo sveta (2025)
Ya tebe nerovnya 0.0
Ya tebe nerovnya (2025)
Lyubov po prinuzhdeniyu 0.0
Lyubov po prinuzhdeniyu (2025)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Gorkij shokolad
Gorkij shokolad
Romantic, Drama 2026, Russia
Cvetochnoe ozero
Cvetochnoe ozero
Romantic, Drama 2026, Russia
Ya tebe nerovnya
Ya tebe nerovnya
Romantic, 2025, Russia
Lyubov po prinuzhdeniyu
Lyubov po prinuzhdeniyu
Romantic, 2025, Russia
Roman s togo sveta 4.9
Roman s togo sveta
Comedy 2025, Russia
Watch trailer
Vse sredstva horoshi
Vse sredstva horoshi
Drama, Romantic, 2024, Russia
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