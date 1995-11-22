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Filmography
Lilja van der Zwaag
Lilja van der Zwaag
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lilja van der Zwaag
Lilja van der Zwaag
Lilja van der Zwaag
Date of Birth
22 November 1995
Age
30 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Action heroine
,
Dramatic actress
,
Fantasy heroine
Popular Films
6.0
Hagen
(2024)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Drama
Fantasy
Year
All
2024
All
1
Films
1
Actress
1
6
Hagen
Hagen - Im Tal der Nibelungen
Action, Drama, Fantasy
2024, Czechia / Germany
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