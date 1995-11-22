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Lilja van der Zwaag
Lilja van der Zwaag Lilja van der Zwaag
Kinoafisha Persons Lilja van der Zwaag

Lilja van der Zwaag

Lilja van der Zwaag

Date of Birth
22 November 1995
Age
30 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Action heroine, Dramatic actress, Fantasy heroine

Popular Films

Hagen 6.0
Hagen (2024)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Hagen 6
Hagen Hagen - Im Tal der Nibelungen
Action, Drama, Fantasy 2024, Czechia / Germany
Watch trailer
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