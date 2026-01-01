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Chiarastella Sorrentino
Chiarastella Sorrentino
Kinoafisha
Persons
Chiarastella Sorrentino
Chiarastella Sorrentino
Chiarastella Sorrentino
Actor type
Comedy actress
Popular Films
6.7
High Stakes: A Night in the Ward
(2024)
Filmography
6.7
High Stakes: A Night in the Ward
La scommessa - Una notte in corsia
Comedy
2024, Italy
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