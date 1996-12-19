Megan Placito

Menu
Date of Birth
19 December 1996
Age
29 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Horror actress, Dramatic actress

The Salt Path 7.3
The Salt Path (2024)
Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare 5.7
Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare (2025)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare 5.7
Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare
Horror 2025, Great Britain
The Salt Path 7.3
The Salt Path
Drama 2024, Great Britain
