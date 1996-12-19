Menu
Megan Placito
Megan Placito
Date of Birth
19 December 1996
Age
29 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Horror actress, Dramatic actress
Popular Films
7.3
The Salt Path
(2024)
5.7
Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare
(2025)
Filmography
Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare
The Salt Path
