Sen Wang
Date of Birth
3 August 1989
Age
36 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Popular Films
2.9
The Shallows
(2025)
0.0
A Seven-Faced Man
(2017)
0.0
Fight for Love
(2025)
Filmography
Fight for Love
Romantic
2025, China
2.9
The Shallows
The Shallows
Adventure, Horror, Thriller
2025, China
A Seven-Faced Man
Drama, Romantic, Thriller
2017, China
