Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Eda Akalin
Eda Akalin
Kinoafisha
Persons
Eda Akalin
Eda Akalin
Eda Akalin
Date of Birth
18 July 1994
Age
32 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
8.0
Mahsun J
(2024)
6.6
Cennetin Çocukları
(2025)
6.0
Mitat
(2023)
Filmography
5.1
Platonik
Drama, Comedy
2025, Turkey
6.6
Cennetin Çocukları
Drama, Crime
2025, Turkey
5.8
Tur Rehberi
Tur Rehberi
Comedy
2025, Turkey
8
Mahsun J
Comedy
2024, Turkey
6
Mitat
Mitat
Comedy, Crime
2023, Kazakhstan / Turkey
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree