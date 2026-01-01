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Eda Akalin
Eda Akalin Eda Akalin
Kinoafisha Persons Eda Akalin

Eda Akalin

Eda Akalin

Date of Birth
18 July 1994
Age
32 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Mahsun J 8.0
Mahsun J (2024)
Cennetin Çocukları 6.6
Cennetin Çocukları (2025)
Mitat 6.0
Mitat (2023)

Filmography

Platonik 5.1
Platonik
Drama, Comedy 2025, Turkey
Cennetin Çocukları 6.6
Cennetin Çocukları
Drama, Crime 2025, Turkey
Tur Rehberi 5.8
Tur Rehberi Tur Rehberi
Comedy 2025, Turkey
Mahsun J 8
Mahsun J
Comedy 2024, Turkey
Mitat 6
Mitat Mitat
Comedy, Crime 2023, Kazakhstan / Turkey
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