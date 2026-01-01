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Qi Lü
Qi Lü
Kinoafisha
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Qi Lü
Qi Lü
Qi Lü
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Popular Films
8.1
Ne Zha 2
(2025)
7.7
Ne Zha
(2019)
Filmography
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Action
Adventure
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Fantasy
Year
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2025
2019
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2
Films
2
Actor
2
8.1
Ne Zha 2
Nezha: Mo tong nao hai
Animation, Drama, Fantasy
2025, China
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7.7
Ne Zha
Nezha: Mo tong jiang shi
Action, Adventure, Animation
2019, China
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