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About
Filmography
Yanting Lü
Yanting Lü
Kinoafisha
Persons
Yanting Lü
Yanting Lü
Yanting Lü
Date of Birth
19 May 1987
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Voice actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Fantasy heroine
Popular Films
8.1
Ne Zha 2
(2025)
7.7
Ne Zha
(2019)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Animation
Drama
Fantasy
Year
All
2025
2019
All
2
Films
2
Actress
2
8.1
Ne Zha 2
Nezha: Mo tong nao hai
Animation, Drama, Fantasy
2025, China
Watch trailer
7.7
Ne Zha
Nezha: Mo tong jiang shi
Action, Adventure, Animation
2019, China
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