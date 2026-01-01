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Yanting Lü
Yanting Lü Yanting Lü
Kinoafisha Persons Yanting Lü

Yanting Lü

Yanting Lü

Date of Birth
19 May 1987
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Voice actress, Dramatic actress, Fantasy heroine

Popular Films

Ne Zha 2 8.1
Ne Zha 2 (2025)
Ne Zha 7.7
Ne Zha (2019)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Ne Zha 2 8.1
Ne Zha 2 Nezha: Mo tong nao hai
Animation, Drama, Fantasy 2025, China
Watch trailer
Ne Zha 7.7
Ne Zha Nezha: Mo tong jiang shi
Action, Adventure, Animation 2019, China
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