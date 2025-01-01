Menu
Tallulah Hazekamp Schwab
Awards
Awards and nominations of Tallulah Hazekamp Schwab
Tallulah Hazekamp Schwab
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Tallulah Hazekamp Schwab
Toronto International Film Festival 2024
Platform Award
Nominee
Platform Prize
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 2015
Generation Kplus - Best Film
Nominee
