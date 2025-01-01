Menu
Awards

Tallulah Hazekamp Schwab
Awards and nominations of Tallulah Hazekamp Schwab
Toronto International Film Festival 2024 Toronto International Film Festival 2024
Platform Award
Nominee
 Platform Prize
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 2015 Berlin International Film Festival 2015
Generation Kplus - Best Film
Nominee
