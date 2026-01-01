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Navid Charkhi Navid Charkhi
Kinoafisha Persons Navid Charkhi

Navid Charkhi

Navid Charkhi

Actor type
Thriller hero

Popular Films

Locked 6.5
Locked (2025)

Filmography

Locked 6.5
Locked Locked
Thriller 2025, USA / Canada / Czechia
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