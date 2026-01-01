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Filmography
Noah Kershisnik
Noah Kershisnik
Kinoafisha
Persons
Noah Kershisnik
Noah Kershisnik
Noah Kershisnik
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.8
The Killing of Two Lovers
(2020)
6.2
Recovery
(2021)
5.8
Six Days in August
(2024)
Filmography
4.6
Grizzly Night
Grizzly Night
Drama
2026, USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
5.8
Six Days in August
Six Days in August
History
2024, Canada / USA
6.2
Recovery
Recovery
Drama
2021, USA
Watch trailer
6.8
The Killing of Two Lovers
The Killing of Two Lovers
Drama
2020, USA
Show more
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