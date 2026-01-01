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Filmography
Emmanuel Castis
Emmanuel Castis
Kinoafisha
Persons
Emmanuel Castis
Emmanuel Castis
Emmanuel Castis
Date of Birth
1 February 1976
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
6.4
Trackers
(2019)
6.4
Bad Influencer
(2025)
5.6
The Shakedown
(2024)
Filmography
6.4
Bad Influencer
Drama, Crime,
2025, South Africa
5.6
The Shakedown
The Shakedown
Comedy, Crime
2024, South Africa
4.3
Greytown Girl
Greytown Girl
Drama, Romantic
2024, South Africa
6.4
Trackers
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2019, South Africa
5.3
Tremors 5: Bloodline
Tremors 5: Bloodlines
Action, Adventure, Comedy
2015, South Africa / USA
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