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Emmanuel Castis Emmanuel Castis
Kinoafisha Persons Emmanuel Castis

Emmanuel Castis

Emmanuel Castis

Date of Birth
1 February 1976
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Trackers 6.4
Trackers (2019)
Bad Influencer 6.4
Bad Influencer (2025)
The Shakedown 5.6
The Shakedown (2024)

Filmography

Bad Influencer 6.4
Bad Influencer
Drama, Crime, 2025, South Africa
The Shakedown 5.6
The Shakedown The Shakedown
Comedy, Crime 2024, South Africa
Greytown Girl 4.3
Greytown Girl Greytown Girl
Drama, Romantic 2024, South Africa
Trackers 6.4
Trackers
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2019, South Africa
Tremors 5: Bloodline 5.3
Tremors 5: Bloodline Tremors 5: Bloodlines
Action, Adventure, Comedy 2015, South Africa / USA
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