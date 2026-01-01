Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Articles
Mark Anthony Green
Mark Anthony Green
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mark Anthony Green
Mark Anthony Green
Mark Anthony Green
Popular Films
4.9
Opus
(2025)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Horror
Year
All
2025
All
1
Films
1
Director
1
Writer
1
Producer
1
4.9
Opus
Opus
Drama, Horror
2025, USA
Watch trailer
News about Mark Anthony Green’s private life
Ayo Edebiri Falls Into Pop Star John Malkovich's Cult in Thriller 'Opus' Trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree