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Filmography
Mehmet Aybars Kaya
Mehmet Aybars Kaya
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mehmet Aybars Kaya
Mehmet Aybars Kaya
Mehmet Aybars Kaya
Actor type
The Adventurer
,
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.2
Zeytin Ağacı
(2022)
6.1
Family Team 2
(2025)
5.8
Kardes Takimi 3
(2026)
Filmography
5.8
Kardes Takimi 3
Kardes Takimi 3
Adventure, Comedy, Family
2026, Turkey
6.1
Family Team 2
Kardes Takimi 2
Family
2025, Turkey
7.2
Zeytin Ağacı
Drama, Romantic
2022, Turkey
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