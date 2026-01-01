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Ettore Bassi Ettore Bassi
Kinoafisha Persons Ettore Bassi

Ettore Bassi

Ettore Bassi

Date of Birth
16 April 1970
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Il Commissario Rex 6.3
Il Commissario Rex (2008)
The Red Door 0.0
The Red Door (2017)

Filmography

The Red Door
The Red Door
Crime, Thriller, Detective 2017, Italy
Il Commissario Rex 6.3
Il Commissario Rex
Drama, Crime 2008, Italy
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