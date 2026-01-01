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Filmography
Ettore Bassi
Ettore Bassi
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ettore Bassi
Ettore Bassi
Ettore Bassi
Date of Birth
16 April 1970
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
6.3
Il Commissario Rex
(2008)
0.0
The Red Door
(2017)
Filmography
The Red Door
Crime, Thriller, Detective
2017, Italy
6.3
Il Commissario Rex
Drama, Crime
2008, Italy
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