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Leo Luo Leo Luo
Kinoafisha Persons Leo Luo

Leo Luo

Leo Luo

Date of Birth
28 July 1988
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Fantasy hero

Popular Films

Whispers of Fate 8.7
Whispers of Fate (2025)
Princess Silver 7.1
Princess Silver (2019)

Filmography

Whispers of Fate 8.7
Whispers of Fate
Drama, Fantasy, 2025, China
Princess Silver 7.1
Princess Silver
Drama, Romantic, History, 2019, China
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