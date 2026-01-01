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Filmography
Leo Luo
Leo Luo
Kinoafisha
Persons
Leo Luo
Leo Luo
Leo Luo
Date of Birth
28 July 1988
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Fantasy hero
Popular Films
8.7
Whispers of Fate
(2025)
7.1
Princess Silver
(2019)
Filmography
8.7
Whispers of Fate
Drama, Fantasy,
2025, China
7.1
Princess Silver
Drama, Romantic, History,
2019, China
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