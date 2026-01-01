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Filmography
Laëtitia Eïdo
Laëtitia Eïdo
Kinoafisha
Persons
Laëtitia Eïdo
Laëtitia Eïdo
Laëtitia Eïdo
Date of Birth
25 October 1985
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Action heroine
,
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
8.4
Primal
(2019)
8.1
Fauda
(2015)
6.8
Le Code
(2021)
Filmography
Culte
Drama
2024, France
5.2
Chief of Station
Chief of Station
Action, Thriller
2024, USA
Watch trailer
6.1
Elyas
Elyas
Action
2024, France
Watch trailer
6.3
Liaison
Action, Thriller
2023, France/Great Britain
6.8
Le Code
Drama, Crime
2021, France
8.4
Primal
Action, Adventure
2019, USA
6.8
Tel Aviv on Fire
Tel Aviv on Fire / Liepsnojantis Tel Avivas
Drama, Comedy
2018, Israel / Luxembourg / France / Belgium
8.1
Fauda
Drama, Action, Thriller
2015, Israel
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