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Laëtitia Eïdo Laëtitia Eïdo
Kinoafisha Persons Laëtitia Eïdo

Laëtitia Eïdo

Laëtitia Eïdo

Date of Birth
25 October 1985
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Action heroine, Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

Primal 8.4
Primal (2019)
Fauda 8.1
Fauda (2015)
Le Code 6.8
Le Code (2021)

Filmography

Culte
Culte
Drama 2024, France
Chief of Station 5.2
Chief of Station Chief of Station
Action, Thriller 2024, USA
Watch trailer
Elyas 6.1
Elyas Elyas
Action 2024, France
Watch trailer
Liaison 6.3
Liaison
Action, Thriller 2023, France/Great Britain
Le Code 6.8
Le Code
Drama, Crime 2021, France
Primal 8.4
Primal
Action, Adventure 2019, USA
Tel Aviv on Fire 6.8
Tel Aviv on Fire Tel Aviv on Fire / Liepsnojantis Tel Avivas
Drama, Comedy 2018, Israel / Luxembourg / France / Belgium
Fauda 8.1
Fauda
Drama, Action, Thriller 2015, Israel
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