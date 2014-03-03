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Luka Sero Luka Sero
Kinoafisha Persons Luka Sero

Luka Sero

Luka Sero

Date of Birth
3 March 2014
Age
12 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Science-fiction heroine, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Tommorow and I 6.1
Tommorow and I (2024)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Tommorow and I 6.1
Tommorow and I
Drama, Sci-Fi, Adventure, , 2024, Thailand
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