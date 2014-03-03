Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Luka Sero
Luka Sero
Kinoafisha
Persons
Luka Sero
Luka Sero
Luka Sero
Date of Birth
3 March 2014
Age
12 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Science-fiction heroine
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
6.1
Tommorow and I
(2024)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Drama
Sci-Fi
Year
All
2024
All
1
TV Shows
1
Actress
1
6.1
Tommorow and I
Drama, Sci-Fi, Adventure, ,
2024, Thailand
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree