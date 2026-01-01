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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
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About
Filmography
Michele Weaver
Michele Weaver
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michele Weaver
Michele Weaver
Michele Weaver
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
7.4
A Season to Remember
(2024)
6.5
Sheriff Country
(2025)
4.2
2 Lava 2 Lantula
(2016)
Filmography
6.5
Sheriff Country
Drama, Crime
2025, USA
7.4
A Season to Remember
A Season to Remember
Romantic
2024, Canada / USA
3.7
Nighthawks
Nighthawks
Drama, Thriller
2019, USA
4.3
2 Lava 2 Lantula
2 Lava 2 Lantula!
Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2016, USA
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