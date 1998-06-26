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Li Hongyi Li Hongyi
Kinoafisha Persons Li Hongyi

Li Hongyi

Li Hongyi

Date of Birth
26 June 1998
Age
28 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Romantic hero, Comedy actor, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Wulin Heroes 7.8
Wulin Heroes (2023)
Love Better Than Immortality 0.0
Love Better Than Immortality (2019)

Filmography

Wulin Heroes 7.8
Wulin Heroes
Comedy, Adventure, Romantic, 2023, China
Love Better Than Immortality
Love Better Than Immortality
Fantasy, Romantic, History 2019, China
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