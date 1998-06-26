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Filmography
Li Hongyi
Li Hongyi
Kinoafisha
Persons
Li Hongyi
Li Hongyi
Li Hongyi
Date of Birth
26 June 1998
Age
28 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Romantic hero
,
Comedy actor
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.8
Wulin Heroes
(2023)
0.0
Love Better Than Immortality
(2019)
Filmography
7.8
Wulin Heroes
Comedy, Adventure, Romantic,
2023, China
Love Better Than Immortality
Fantasy, Romantic, History
2019, China
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