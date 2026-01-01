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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Lily Tien
Lily Tien
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lily Tien
Lily Tien
Lily Tien
Date of Birth
30 April 1967
Age
59 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Action heroine
,
Thriller heroine
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
7.1
19th Floor
(2024)
6.3
Wind and Cloud
(2002)
5.5
A Gilded Game
(2025)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Drama
Fantasy
History
Mystery
Thriller
Year
All
2025
2024
2010
2002
All
4
Films
2
TV Shows
2
Actress
4
5.5
A Gilded Game
Lie jin · You xi
Action, Thriller
2025, China / Hong Kong
Watch trailer
7.1
19th Floor
Drama, Thriller, Mystery,
2024, China
4.2
Dancing Ninja
Dancing Ninja
Comedy, Action
2010, Canada
6.3
Wind and Cloud
Action, Fantasy, History,
2002, China
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