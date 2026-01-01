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Lily Tien
Lily Tien Lily Tien
Kinoafisha Persons Lily Tien

Lily Tien

Lily Tien

Date of Birth
30 April 1967
Age
59 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Action heroine, Thriller heroine, Comedy actress

Popular Films

19th Floor 7.1
19th Floor (2024)
Wind and Cloud 6.3
Wind and Cloud (2002)
A Gilded Game 5.5
A Gilded Game (2025)

Filmography

Genre
Year
A Gilded Game 5.5
A Gilded Game Lie jin · You xi
Action, Thriller 2025, China / Hong Kong
Watch trailer
19th Floor 7.1
19th Floor
Drama, Thriller, Mystery, 2024, China
Dancing Ninja 4.2
Dancing Ninja Dancing Ninja
Comedy, Action 2010, Canada
Wind and Cloud 6.3
Wind and Cloud
Action, Fantasy, History, 2002, China
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