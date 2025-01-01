Menu
Anastasia Volochkova
Anastasia Volochkova
Anastasia Volochkova
Anastasia Volochkova
Anastasia Volochkova
Date of Birth
20 January 1976
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Height
172 cm (5 ft 8 in)
Popular Films
3.0
Maximum Impact
(2017)
0.0
Pogonya
(2025)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Reality-TV
Year
All
2025
2017
All
2
Films
1
TV Shows
1
Actress
2
Pogonya
Reality-TV
2025, Russia
3
Maximum Impact
Maximum Impact
Action, Comedy
2017, Russia / USA
Watch trailer
