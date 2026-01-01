Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Michaël Abiteboul
Michaël Abiteboul Michaël Abiteboul
Kinoafisha Persons Michaël Abiteboul

Michaël Abiteboul

Michaël Abiteboul

Date of Birth
1 January 1972
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Des gens bien 7.0
Des gens bien (2022)
Happiness Never Comes Alone 6.8
Happiness Never Comes Alone (2012)
Last Breath 6.6
Last Breath (2024)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Machine 6.4
Machine
Drama, Action, Thriller 2024, France
Last Breath 6.6
Last Breath Le dernier souffle
Drama 2024, France
Interstate 3.8
Interstate Jour de colère
Thriller 2024, France / Italy / USA
Watch trailer
Des gens bien 7
Des gens bien
Drama, Comedy, Crime 2022, Belgium
Restless 5.6
Restless Sans répit
Action, Crime, Thriller 2022, France
Watch trailer
Une affaire française 6.4
Une affaire française
Drama, Crime 2021, France
15 Minutes of War 6.3
15 Minutes of War L'Intervention
Action, Drama, War, History 2019, Belgium
The Shiny Shrimps 6.5
The Shiny Shrimps Les crevettes pailletées
Comedy, Drama, Sport 2019, France
Divorce French Style 6.1
Divorce French Style Papa ou maman 2
Comedy 2016, France
Watch trailer
Daddy or Mommy 6.1
Daddy or Mommy Papa ou maman
Comedy 2015, France / Belgium
Watch trailer
Le Père Noël 6.2
Le Père Noël Le père Noël
Comedy 2014, France / Belgium
It Boy 6.4
It Boy 20 ans d'écart
Comedy 2013, France
Watch trailer
Happiness Never Comes Alone 6.8
Happiness Never Comes Alone Un bonheur n'arrive jamais seul
Comedy, Romantic 2012, France
Watch trailer
Manderlay 6.4
Manderlay Manderlay
Drama 2005, Denmark / Sweden / Netherlands / France / Germany / Great Britain
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more