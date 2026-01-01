Menu
Michaël Abiteboul
Michaël Abiteboul
Date of Birth
1 January 1972
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.0
Des gens bien
(2022)
6.8
Happiness Never Comes Alone
(2012)
6.6
Last Breath
(2024)
Filmography
Actor
14
6.4
Machine
Drama, Action, Thriller
2024, France
6.6
Last Breath
Le dernier souffle
Drama
2024, France
3.8
Interstate
Jour de colère
Thriller
2024, France / Italy / USA
Watch trailer
7
Des gens bien
Drama, Comedy, Crime
2022, Belgium
5.6
Restless
Sans répit
Action, Crime, Thriller
2022, France
Watch trailer
6.4
Une affaire française
Drama, Crime
2021, France
6.3
15 Minutes of War
L'Intervention
Action, Drama, War, History
2019, Belgium
6.5
The Shiny Shrimps
Les crevettes pailletées
Comedy, Drama, Sport
2019, France
6.1
Divorce French Style
Papa ou maman 2
Comedy
2016, France
Watch trailer
6.1
Daddy or Mommy
Papa ou maman
Comedy
2015, France / Belgium
Watch trailer
6.2
Le Père Noël
Le père Noël
Comedy
2014, France / Belgium
6.4
It Boy
20 ans d'écart
Comedy
2013, France
Watch trailer
6.8
Happiness Never Comes Alone
Un bonheur n'arrive jamais seul
Comedy, Romantic
2012, France
Watch trailer
6.4
Manderlay
Manderlay
Drama
2005, Denmark / Sweden / Netherlands / France / Germany / Great Britain
