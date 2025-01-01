Menu
Alexander Lee

Date of Birth
29 July 1988
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo

Popular Films

Home sweet home Rebirth 5.0
Home sweet home Rebirth (2025)
Moorim School 0.0
Moorim School (2016)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 2 Films 1 TV Shows 1 Actor 2
Action, Horror, Detective 2025, Thailand
Watch trailer
Drama, Action, Fantasy 2016, South Korea
