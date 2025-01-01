Menu
Alexander Lee
Alexander Lee
Date of Birth
29 July 1988
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Popular Films
5.0
Home sweet home Rebirth
(2025)
0.0
Moorim School
(2016)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Detective
Drama
Fantasy
Horror
Year
All
2025
2016
All
2
Films
1
TV Shows
1
Actor
2
5
Home sweet home Rebirth
Home sweet home Rebirth
Action, Horror, Detective
2025, Thailand
Watch trailer
Moorim School
Drama, Action, Fantasy
2016, South Korea
