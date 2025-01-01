Menu
Filmography
Alexis Ayala
Date of Birth
9 August 1965
Age
60 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Comedy actor
Popular Films
8.1
La Historia de Juana
(2024)
6.3
Lalola
(2024)
0.0
Si nos dejan
(2021)
Filmography
6.3
Lalola
Comedy
2024, Mexico
8.1
La Historia de Juana
Drama, Romantic
2024, Mexico
Si nos dejan
Drama, Romantic
2021, Mexico
