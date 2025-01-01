Alexis Ayala

Menu
Date of Birth
9 August 1965
Age
60 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Comedy actor

Filmography

Genre
Year
Lalola 6.3
Lalola
Comedy 2024, Mexico
La Historia de Juana 8.1
La Historia de Juana
Drama, Romantic 2024, Mexico
Si nos dejan
Si nos dejan
Drama, Romantic 2021, Mexico
