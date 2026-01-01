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Filmography
Michael Godere
Michael Godere
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Godere
Michael Godere
Michael Godere
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
6.1
Nobody Wants to Shoot a Woman
(2024)
0.0
The Bad Guys: Breaking In
(2025)
Filmography
Genre
All
Children's
Comedy
Drama
Year
All
2025
2024
All
2
Films
1
TV Shows
1
Actor
2
The Bad Guys: Breaking In
Comedy, Children's
2025, USA
6.1
Nobody Wants to Shoot a Woman
Nobody Wants to Shoot a Woman
Drama
2024, USA
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