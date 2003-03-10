Menu
Mizuki Yoshida
Mizuki Yoshida
Date of Birth
10 March 2003
Age
22 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Height
160 cm (5 ft 3 in)
Actor type
Voice actress, Dramatic actress
Popular Films
8.3
Look Back
(2024)
Filmography
Genre
All
Animation
Drama
Year
All
2024
All
1
Films
1
Actress
1
8.3
Look Back
Rukku Bakku
Animation, Drama
2024, Japan
Watch trailer
