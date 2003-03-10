Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Mizuki Yoshida
Mizuki Yoshida Mizuki Yoshida
Kinoafisha Persons Mizuki Yoshida

Mizuki Yoshida

Mizuki Yoshida

Date of Birth
10 March 2003
Age
22 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Height
160 cm (5 ft 3 in)
Actor type
Voice actress, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Look Back 8.3
Look Back (2024)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Look Back 8.3
Look Back Rukku Bakku
Animation, Drama 2024, Japan
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more