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About
Filmography
Luna Jordan
Luna Jordan
Kinoafisha
Persons
Luna Jordan
Luna Jordan
Luna Jordan
Date of Birth
1 January 2000
Age
26 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
The Adventurer
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
5.2
Dead Girls Dancing
(2023)
0.0
Hamburg Days
(2026)
0.0
Wild Republic
(2021)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Drama
Music
Thriller
Year
All
2026
2023
2021
All
3
Films
1
TV Shows
2
Actress
3
Hamburg Days
Drama, Music
2026, Great Britain
5.2
Dead Girls Dancing
Dead Girls Dancing
Drama
2023, Germany / France
Wild Republic
Drama, Adventure, Thriller
2021, Germany
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