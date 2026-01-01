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Line Verndal Line Verndal
Kinoafisha Persons Line Verndal

Line Verndal

Line Verndal

Date of Birth
23 March 1972
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Voice actress, The Adventurer, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Home For Christmas 7.6
Home For Christmas (2019)
Just Super 6.2
Just Super (2022)
Operation Arctic 6.1
Operation Arctic (2014)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Just Super 6.2
Just Super Helt super
Animation, Family 2022, Norway
Watch trailer
Home For Christmas 7.6
Home For Christmas
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2019, Norway
Operation Arctic 6.1
Operation Arctic Operasjon Arktis
Adventure, Family 2014, Norway
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