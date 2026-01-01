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About
Filmography
Line Verndal
Line Verndal
Kinoafisha
Persons
Line Verndal
Line Verndal
Line Verndal
Date of Birth
23 March 1972
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Voice actress
,
The Adventurer
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
7.6
Home For Christmas
(2019)
6.2
Just Super
(2022)
6.1
Operation Arctic
(2014)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Animation
Comedy
Drama
Family
Romantic
Year
All
2022
2019
2014
All
3
Films
2
TV Shows
1
Actress
3
6.2
Just Super
Helt super
Animation, Family
2022, Norway
Watch trailer
7.6
Home For Christmas
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2019, Norway
6.1
Operation Arctic
Operasjon Arktis
Adventure, Family
2014, Norway
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