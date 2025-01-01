Menu
Sara Gilbert
Primetime Emmy Awards 1994 Primetime Emmy Awards 1994
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1993 Primetime Emmy Awards 1993
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
