Adam Bobik
Adam Bobik
Adam Bobik
Adam Bobik
Adam Bobik
Date of Birth
18 November 1988
Age
36 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Popular Films
6.2
The Land
(2021)
0.0
Breslau
(2025)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Year
All
2025
2021
All
2
Films
1
TV Shows
1
Actor
2
Breslau
Drama, Crime
2025, USA/Poland
6.3
The Land
Kraj
Comedy, Drama
2021, Poland
