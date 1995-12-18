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Esther Yu Esther Yu
Kinoafisha Persons Esther Yu

Esther Yu

Esther Yu

Date of Birth
18 December 1995
Age
30 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress, Fantasy heroine

Popular Films

Love Between Fairy and Devil 8.5
Love Between Fairy and Devil (2022)
Youth 8.1
Youth (2018)
Ski into Love 6.9
Ski into Love (2025)

Filmography

Ski into Love 6.9
Ski into Love
Drama, Romantic, Sport, 2025, China
Speed and Love
Speed and Love
Romantic, Action 2025, China
Love Between Fairy and Devil 8.5
Love Between Fairy and Devil
Drama, Fantasy, History, 2022, China
Youth 8.1
Youth
Drama, Comedy, Romantic, 2018, China
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