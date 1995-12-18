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About
Filmography
Esther Yu
Esther Yu
Kinoafisha
Persons
Esther Yu
Esther Yu
Esther Yu
Date of Birth
18 December 1995
Age
30 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
,
Fantasy heroine
Popular Films
8.5
Love Between Fairy and Devil
(2022)
8.1
Youth
(2018)
6.9
Ski into Love
(2025)
Filmography
6.9
Ski into Love
Drama, Romantic, Sport,
2025, China
Speed and Love
Romantic, Action
2025, China
8.5
Love Between Fairy and Devil
Drama, Fantasy, History,
2022, China
8.1
Youth
Drama, Comedy, Romantic,
2018, China
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