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Naila Grrewal Naila Grrewal
Kinoafisha Persons Naila Grrewal

Naila Grrewal

Naila Grrewal

Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Maamla Legal Hai 7.9
Maamla Legal Hai (2024)
Bareilly Ki Barfi 7.5
Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017)
Tamasha 7.4
Tamasha (2015)

Filmography

Maamla Legal Hai 7.9
Maamla Legal Hai
Comedy, Drama 2024, India
Ishq Vishk Rebound 6.9
Ishq Vishk Rebound Ishq Vishk Rebound
Comedy, Drama 2024, India
Bareilly Ki Barfi 7.5
Bareilly Ki Barfi Bareilly Ki Barfi
Comedy, Romantic 2017, India
Watch trailer
Tamasha 7.4
Tamasha Tamasha
Romantic, Drama, Comedy 2015, India
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