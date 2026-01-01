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Filmography
Naila Grrewal
Naila Grrewal
Kinoafisha
Persons
Naila Grrewal
Naila Grrewal
Naila Grrewal
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
7.9
Maamla Legal Hai
(2024)
7.5
Bareilly Ki Barfi
(2017)
7.4
Tamasha
(2015)
Filmography
7.9
Maamla Legal Hai
Comedy, Drama
2024, India
6.9
Ishq Vishk Rebound
Ishq Vishk Rebound
Comedy, Drama
2024, India
7.5
Bareilly Ki Barfi
Bareilly Ki Barfi
Comedy, Romantic
2017, India
Watch trailer
7.4
Tamasha
Tamasha
Romantic, Drama, Comedy
2015, India
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