Martin Clunes
Martin Clunes
Date of Birth
28 November 1961
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Romantic hero
Popular Films
8.3
Doc Martin
(2004)
7.5
Room on the Broom
(2012)
7.3
Vanity Fair
(2018)
Filmography
8
Films
6
TV Shows
2
Actor
8
6.7
Wuthering Heights
Drama, Romantic
2025, USA
Mother's Pride
Comedy
2025, Great Britain
7.3
Vanity Fair
Drama
2018, Great Britain/USA
7.5
Room on the Broom
Animation, Comedy, Family
2012, Great Britain
8.3
Doc Martin
Drama, Comedy
2004, Great Britain
7.1
Saving Grace
Crime, Comedy
2000, Great Britain
7.2
Shakespeare in Love
Comedy, Romantic, Drama
1998, USA / Great Britain
6.5
The Russia House
Thriller
1990, USA
