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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
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About
Filmography
Yang Shize
Yang Shize
Kinoafisha
Persons
Yang Shize
Yang Shize
Yang Shize
Actor type
Romantic actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Action heroine
Popular Films
7.4
Warm on a Cold Night
(2023)
7.2
I May Love You
(2023)
0.0
Coroner's Diary
(2025)
Filmography
Coroner's Diary
Romantic, Detective, Drama,
2025, China
7.4
Warm on a Cold Night
Action, Romantic, Mystery,
2023, China
7.2
I May Love You
Drama, Comedy, Romantic,
2023, China
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