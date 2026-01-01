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Yang Shize Yang Shize
Kinoafisha Persons Yang Shize

Yang Shize

Yang Shize

Actor type
Romantic actress, Dramatic actress, Action heroine

Popular Films

Warm on a Cold Night 7.4
Warm on a Cold Night (2023)
I May Love You 7.2
I May Love You (2023)
Coroner's Diary 0.0
Coroner's Diary (2025)

Filmography

Coroner's Diary
Coroner's Diary
Romantic, Detective, Drama, 2025, China
Warm on a Cold Night 7.4
Warm on a Cold Night
Action, Romantic, Mystery, 2023, China
I May Love You 7.2
I May Love You
Drama, Comedy, Romantic, 2023, China
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