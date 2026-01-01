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Michael Musi
Michael Musi Michael Musi
Kinoafisha Persons Michael Musi

Michael Musi

Michael Musi

Date of Birth
15 July 1988
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Comedy actor, Romantic hero, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

5.8
Sweet Holiday Romance (2025)
Something Undone 5.7
Something Undone (2023)
Christmas on Alpaca Farm 5.7
Christmas on Alpaca Farm (2023)

Filmography

Genre
Year
5.8
Sweet Holiday Romance Sweet Holiday Romance
Family 2025,
Young Werther 5.6
Young Werther Young Werther
Comedy, Romantic 2024, Canada / USA
Watch trailer
Something Undone 5.7
Something Undone
Drama, Thriller 2023, Canada
Christmas on Alpaca Farm 5.7
Christmas on Alpaca Farm Christmas on the Alpaca Farm
Romantic 2023, Canada
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