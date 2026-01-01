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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Michael Musi
Michael Musi
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Musi
Michael Musi
Michael Musi
Date of Birth
15 July 1988
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
5.8
Sweet Holiday Romance
(2025)
5.7
Something Undone
(2023)
5.7
Christmas on Alpaca Farm
(2023)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Family
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2025
2024
2023
All
4
Films
3
TV Shows
1
Writer
3
Actor
2
5.8
Sweet Holiday Romance
Sweet Holiday Romance
Family
2025,
5.6
Young Werther
Young Werther
Comedy, Romantic
2024, Canada / USA
Watch trailer
5.7
Something Undone
Drama, Thriller
2023, Canada
5.7
Christmas on Alpaca Farm
Christmas on the Alpaca Farm
Romantic
2023, Canada
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