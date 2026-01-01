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Filmography
Ken'ichi Suzumura
Ken'ichi Suzumura
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ken'ichi Suzumura
Ken'ichi Suzumura
Ken'ichi Suzumura
Date of Birth
12 September 1974
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Fantasy hero
,
Comedy actor
,
Action hero
Popular Films
8.7
Gintama
(2006)
8.4
Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Ressha-Hen
(2020)
8.3
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba
(2019)
Filmography
6.9
Bang Brave Bang Bravern
Action, Anime, Sci-Fi
2024, Japan
6.5
The Magical Girl and Evil Officer
Comedy, Anime, Fantasy
2024, Japan
6.9
Komada - A Whisky Family
Komada Jôryûsho e Yôkoso
Animation, Drama, Family, Anime
2023, Japan
Watch trailer
7.2
Uncle From Another World
Comedy, Anime, Fantasy,
2022, Japan
7.2
Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs
Comedy, Anime, Fantasy, Romantic,
2022, Japan
6.8
By the Grace of the Gods
Adventure, Anime, Fantasy
2020, Japan
8.4
Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Ressha-Hen
Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Ressha-Hen
Action, Adventure, Animation, Anime
2020, Japan
Watch trailer
8.3
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba
Drama, Action, Anime, Fantasy
2019, Japan
Show more
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