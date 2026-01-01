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Ken'ichi Suzumura Ken'ichi Suzumura
Kinoafisha Persons Ken'ichi Suzumura

Ken'ichi Suzumura

Ken'ichi Suzumura

Date of Birth
12 September 1974
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Fantasy hero, Comedy actor, Action hero

Popular Films

Gintama 8.7
Gintama (2006)
Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Ressha-Hen 8.4
Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Ressha-Hen (2020)
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 8.3
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (2019)

Filmography

Bang Brave Bang Bravern 6.9
Bang Brave Bang Bravern
Action, Anime, Sci-Fi 2024, Japan
The Magical Girl and Evil Officer 6.5
The Magical Girl and Evil Officer
Comedy, Anime, Fantasy 2024, Japan
Komada - A Whisky Family 6.9
Komada - A Whisky Family Komada Jôryûsho e Yôkoso
Animation, Drama, Family, Anime 2023, Japan
Watch trailer
Uncle From Another World 7.2
Uncle From Another World
Comedy, Anime, Fantasy, 2022, Japan
Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs 7.2
Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs
Comedy, Anime, Fantasy, Romantic, 2022, Japan
By the Grace of the Gods 6.8
By the Grace of the Gods
Adventure, Anime, Fantasy 2020, Japan
Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Ressha-Hen 8.4
Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Ressha-Hen Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Ressha-Hen
Action, Adventure, Animation, Anime 2020, Japan
Watch trailer
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 8.3
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba
Drama, Action, Anime, Fantasy 2019, Japan
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