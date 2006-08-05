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Elle McKinnon
Elle McKinnon
Kinoafisha
Persons
Elle McKinnon
Elle McKinnon
Elle McKinnon
Date of Birth
5 August 2006
Age
20 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Horror actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
6.8
Heretic
(2024)
Filmography
6.8
Heretic
Heretic
Horror, Thriller
2024, USA
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