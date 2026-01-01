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Filmography
Amy Louise Pemberton
Amy Louise Pemberton
Kinoafisha
Persons
Amy Louise Pemberton
Amy Louise Pemberton
Amy Louise Pemberton
Date of Birth
23 August 1988
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Thriller heroine
,
Action heroine
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.7
Dota: Dragon's Blood
(2021)
7.3
Scream 7
(2026)
7.1
Scorpion
(2014)
Filmography
7.3
Scream 7
Scream 7
Horror, Detective, Thriller
2026, USA
Watch trailer
6.6
Eric
Thriller,
2024, Great Britain
4.5
Curfew
Thriller
2024, USA
7.7
Dota: Dragon's Blood
Action, Adventure, Anime, Fantasy
2021, USA
6.6
Legends of Tomorrow
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi
2016, USA
5.9
Tom & Jerry: Back to Oz
Tom & Jerry: Back to Oz
Comedy, Adventure, Family, Animation, Fantasy
2016, USA
7.1
Scorpion
Drama, Action, Thriller
2014, USA
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