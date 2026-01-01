Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Amy Louise Pemberton
Amy Louise Pemberton Amy Louise Pemberton
Kinoafisha Persons Amy Louise Pemberton

Amy Louise Pemberton

Amy Louise Pemberton

Date of Birth
23 August 1988
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Thriller heroine, Action heroine, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Dota: Dragon's Blood 7.7
Dota: Dragon's Blood (2021)
Scream 7 7.3
Scream 7 (2026)
Scorpion 7.1
Scorpion (2014)

Filmography

Scream 7 7.3
Scream 7 Scream 7
Horror, Detective, Thriller 2026, USA
Watch trailer
Eric 6.6
Eric
Thriller, 2024, Great Britain
Curfew 4.5
Curfew
Thriller 2024, USA
Dota: Dragon's Blood 7.7
Dota: Dragon's Blood
Action, Adventure, Anime, Fantasy 2021, USA
Legends of Tomorrow 6.6
Legends of Tomorrow
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi 2016, USA
Tom & Jerry: Back to Oz 5.9
Tom & Jerry: Back to Oz Tom & Jerry: Back to Oz
Comedy, Adventure, Family, Animation, Fantasy 2016, USA
Scorpion 7.1
Scorpion
Drama, Action, Thriller 2014, USA
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more