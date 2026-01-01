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Lionel Erdogan Lionel Erdogan
Kinoafisha Persons Lionel Erdogan

Lionel Erdogan

Lionel Erdogan

Date of Birth
1 January 1950
Age
76 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

La Révolution 6.4
La Révolution (2020)
Pimp My Bride 5.3
Pimp My Bride (2024)
Spiral 0.0
Spiral (2005)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Dear You
Dear You
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2025, France
Pimp My Bride 5.3
Pimp My Bride Pimp My Bride
Comedy, Romantic 2024, France
Watch trailer
La Révolution 6.4
La Révolution
Drama, Thriller, Mystery 2020, France
Spiral
Spiral
Drama, Crime 2005, France
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