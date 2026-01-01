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About
Filmography
Lionel Erdogan
Lionel Erdogan
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lionel Erdogan
Lionel Erdogan
Lionel Erdogan
Date of Birth
1 January 1950
Age
76 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
6.4
La Révolution
(2020)
5.3
Pimp My Bride
(2024)
0.0
Spiral
(2005)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Mystery
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2025
2024
2020
2005
All
4
Films
1
TV Shows
3
Actor
4
Dear You
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2025, France
5.3
Pimp My Bride
Pimp My Bride
Comedy, Romantic
2024, France
Watch trailer
6.4
La Révolution
Drama, Thriller, Mystery
2020, France
Spiral
Drama, Crime
2005, France
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