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About
Filmography
Erkan Avci
Erkan Avci
Kinoafisha
Persons
Erkan Avci
Erkan Avci
Erkan Avci
Date of Birth
1 January 1982
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
8.3
Kızıl Goncalar
(2023)
7.5
A Long Story
(2012)
6.6
Can
(2012)
Filmography
8.3
Kızıl Goncalar
Drama
2023, Turkey
5
Payitaht Abdülhamid
Drama, History
2017, Turkey
Brave and Beautiful
Drama, Crime, Romantic
2016, Turkey
6.6
Can
Can
Drama
2012, Turkey
7.5
A Long Story
Uzun Hikâye
Drama, Romantic
2012, Turkey
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