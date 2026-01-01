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Jan Piechocinski
Jan Piechocinski Jan Piechocinski
Kinoafisha Persons Jan Piechocinski

Jan Piechocinski

Jan Piechocinski

Date of Birth
26 July 1950
Age
76 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Dekalog 8.8
Dekalog (1989)
A Short Film About Love 7.9
A Short Film About Love (1988)
Chronicle of a Princely Family 6.6
Chronicle of a Princely Family (1987)

Filmography

Dekalog 8.8
Dekalog
Drama, 1989, Poland/Germany
A Short Film About Love 7.9
A Short Film About Love Krotki film o milosci
Drama 1988, Poland
Watch trailer
Chronicle of a Princely Family 6.6
Chronicle of a Princely Family Magnat
Drama, History 1987, Poland
Salty Rose 5.2
Salty Rose Slona róza
Drama, Romantic 1983, Czechoslovakia / Poland
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