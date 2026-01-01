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About
Filmography
Jan Piechocinski
Jan Piechocinski
Kinoafisha
Persons
Jan Piechocinski
Jan Piechocinski
Jan Piechocinski
Date of Birth
26 July 1950
Age
76 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
8.8
Dekalog
(1989)
7.9
A Short Film About Love
(1988)
6.6
Chronicle of a Princely Family
(1987)
Filmography
8.8
Dekalog
Drama,
1989, Poland/Germany
7.9
A Short Film About Love
Krotki film o milosci
Drama
1988, Poland
Watch trailer
6.6
Chronicle of a Princely Family
Magnat
Drama, History
1987, Poland
5.2
Salty Rose
Slona róza
Drama, Romantic
1983, Czechoslovakia / Poland
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