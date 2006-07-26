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Filmography
Mallory Wanecque
Mallory Wanecque
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mallory Wanecque
Mallory Wanecque
Mallory Wanecque
Date of Birth
26 July 2006
Age
20 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
6.6
The Good Teacher
(2024)
6.6
Beating Hearts
(2024)
6.5
Rapaces
(2025)
Filmography
6.5
Rapaces
Rapaces
Crime, Drama, Thriller
2025, France
Watch trailer
6.6
Beating Hearts
L'Amour ouf
Comedy, Drama, Musical
2024, Belgium / France
Watch trailer
6.6
The Good Teacher
Pas de vagues
Drama
2024, Belgium / France
Show more
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