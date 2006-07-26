Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Mallory Wanecque
Mallory Wanecque Mallory Wanecque
Kinoafisha Persons Mallory Wanecque

Mallory Wanecque

Mallory Wanecque

Date of Birth
26 July 2006
Age
20 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine, Comedy actress

Popular Films

The Good Teacher 6.6
The Good Teacher (2024)
Beating Hearts 6.6
Beating Hearts (2024)
Rapaces 6.5
Rapaces (2025)

Filmography

Rapaces 6.5
Rapaces Rapaces
Crime, Drama, Thriller 2025, France
Watch trailer
Beating Hearts 6.6
Beating Hearts L'Amour ouf
Comedy, Drama, Musical 2024, Belgium / France
Watch trailer
The Good Teacher 6.6
The Good Teacher Pas de vagues
Drama 2024, Belgium / France
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more