Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Aleksandr Lavrov
Aleksandr Lavrov
Kinoafisha
Persons
Aleksandr Lavrov
Aleksandr Lavrov
Aleksandr Lavrov
Actor type
Action hero, Romantic hero, Dramatic actor
Popular Films
5.8
Emelya
(2024)
0.0
Imperiya. Nikolaj II
(2026)
0.0
Schaste na pauze
(2025)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Biography
Detective
Drama
History
Romantic
Year
All
2026
2025
2024
All
3
TV Shows
3
Actor
3
Imperiya. Nikolaj II
History, Drama, Biography
2026, Russia
Schaste na pauze
Romantic
2025, Russia
5.8
Emelya
Detective, Action
2024, Russia
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree