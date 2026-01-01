Massi Furlan

Menu
Kinoafisha
Date of Birth
29 September 1968
Age
57 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Thriller hero, Action hero, Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.5
Sugar
(2024)
6.1
Golden
(2025)
4.5
Blood of Redemption
(2013)
Filmography
6.1
Golden
Golden
Thriller
2025, USA
7.5
Sugar
Drama, Sci-Fi
2024, USA
4.1
Held Hostage in My House
Held Hostage in My House
Detective, Thriller
2024, USA
Watch trailer
3.8
The Wrong Place
Wrong Place
Action, Crime, Thriller
2022, USA
Watch trailer
4.5
Blood of Redemption
Blood of Redemption
Action, Crime, Drama
2013, USA
