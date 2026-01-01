Massi Furlan

Menu
Date of Birth
29 September 1968
Age
57 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Thriller hero, Action hero, Dramatic actor

Filmography

Genre
Year
Golden 6.1
Golden Golden
Thriller 2025, USA
Sugar 7.5
Sugar
Drama, Sci-Fi 2024, USA
Held Hostage in My House 4.1
Held Hostage in My House Held Hostage in My House
Detective, Thriller 2024, USA
The Wrong Place 3.8
The Wrong Place Wrong Place
Action, Crime, Thriller 2022, USA
Blood of Redemption 4.5
Blood of Redemption Blood of Redemption
Action, Crime, Drama 2013, USA
