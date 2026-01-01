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Amber Chardae Robinson
Amber Chardae Robinson
Kinoafisha
Persons
Amber Chardae Robinson
Amber Chardae Robinson
Amber Chardae Robinson
Date of Birth
27 August 1989
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
7.3
So Help Me Todd
(2022)
6.8
Loot
(2022)
6.7
Moving On
(2022)
Filmography
6.7
Palm Royale
Drama, Comedy
2024, USA
6.8
Loot
Comedy
2022, USA
7.3
So Help Me Todd
Drama, Comedy, Family
2022, USA
6.7
Moving On
Moving On
Comedy
2022, USA
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