Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Aksinya Oleynik
Aksinya Oleynik
Kinoafisha Persons Aksinya Oleynik

Aksinya Oleynik

Date of Birth
24 July 1992
Age
33 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo

Popular Films

Povorot sudby 0.0
Povorot sudby (2024)
Osennij roman 0.0
Osennij roman (2025)
Bez viny vinovataya 0.0
Bez viny vinovataya (2025)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 4 TV Shows 4 Actress 4
Osennij roman
Osennij roman
Romantic 2025, Russia
Bez viny vinovataya
Bez viny vinovataya
Romantic 2025, Russia
Toksichnyj roman
Toksichnyj roman
Romantic 2025, Russia
Povorot sudby
Povorot sudby
Romantic 2024, Russia
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more