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TV Shows
About
Filmography
Lucie Zácková
Lucie Zácková
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lucie Zácková
Lucie Zácková
Lucie Zácková
Date of Birth
16 February 1978
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
7.3
The Fury
(2016)
7.0
Zbormajster
(2024)
6.5
Mr. and Mrs. Stodola
(2023)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Mystery
Thriller
Year
All
2024
2023
2016
2009
All
5
Films
3
TV Shows
2
Actress
5
Zrádci
Thriller, Crime
2024, Czechia
7
Zbormajster
Zbormajster
Drama
2024, Czechia
6.5
Mr. and Mrs. Stodola
Mr. and Mrs. Stodola
Drama
2023, Czechia / Slovakia
7.3
The Fury
Drama, Crime, Mystery
2016, Czechia
5.4
Zoufalci
Zoufalci
Drama, Comedy
2009, Czechia
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