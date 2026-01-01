Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Lucie Zácková Lucie Zácková
Kinoafisha Persons Lucie Zácková

Lucie Zácková

Lucie Zácková

Date of Birth
16 February 1978
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

The Fury 7.3
The Fury (2016)
Zbormajster 7.0
Zbormajster (2024)
Mr. and Mrs. Stodola 6.5
Mr. and Mrs. Stodola (2023)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Zrádci
Zrádci
Thriller, Crime 2024, Czechia
Zbormajster 7
Zbormajster Zbormajster
Drama 2024, Czechia
Mr. and Mrs. Stodola 6.5
Mr. and Mrs. Stodola Mr. and Mrs. Stodola
Drama 2023, Czechia / Slovakia
The Fury 7.3
The Fury
Drama, Crime, Mystery 2016, Czechia
5.4
Zoufalci Zoufalci
Drama, Comedy 2009, Czechia
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more